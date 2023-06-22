Sunderland alongside newly-promoted Ipswich Town and Alex Neil's Stoke City are battling to sign Everton striker Ellis Simms and have made "approaches" to sign the forward.

That's according to Football Insider, who state that the Championship trio have all made contact regarding the former Blackpool, Hearts and Sunderland loanee.

The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and the Everton are said to be ready to sell him for the right price in this summer’s transfer window as they look to shake things up under former Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

The Everton striker made 11 appearances for the Blues last campaign after being recalled by the Premier League strugglers during the January transfer window from his fruitful spell at Sunderland.