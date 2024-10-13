Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It may be a whole week until Sunderland are back in action, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t plenty of Black Cats-related news to be sifting through.

Regis Le Bris’ side will be looking to build on their hugely impressive start to the new campaign when they travel to face Hull City next weekend, but before then, we have a number of transfer-adjacent stories to cast an eye over.

With that in mind, here are a couple of the Sunderland updates that you might have missed over the past day or two...

Sunderland reportedly make Henderson contact

Sunderland have “made contact” over a potential deal to bring Jordan Henderson back to the Stadium of Light in January, according to reports.

The 34-year-old is understood to be interested in leaving current employers Ajax in the coming months, and Football Insider claim that the Black Cats are already working on a prospective package that would see him return to his boyhood club.

The online outlet claim that Ajax “will not stand in Henderson’s way should he want to depart the club”, while also touting the possibility of a short-term contract on Wearside, with an option to extend it for another year included.

Aouchiche touted for January exit

Elsewhere, pundit Carlton Palmer has suggested that Sunderland could look to move out-of-favour midfielder Adil Aouchiche on during the January transfer window.

The Frenchman has tumbled down the pecking order on Wearside since head coach Le Bris arrived at the Stadium of Light, and has not been named in a senior match day squad since August 18th. For his part, Le Bris has insisted that he is still open to the 22-year-old playing his way back into a position of prominence, but Palmer believes that an exit could be on the cards.

Speaking to Football League World, the former England international said: "They [Sunderland] have had a fantastic start to the season, but I think they will be looking to add to the quality of the squad, and that might mean one or two players leaving. One of those names being mentioned is midfielder Adil Aouchiche.

"He worked with the manager before, and Le Bris said it's a question of balance with his side. It was expected the Frenchman would play a key role in his side, but I suppose when the manager and player sit down and have a talk, it might be that he's allowed to move on because he's not getting game time.

"The manager is saying it's a question of dynamic and the momentum of the games at the moment. You need a squad, you need a big squad, and if Sunderland are to get promoted this season, they're going to need the squad they've got and they're going to need quality in that squad.

"I'm sure the hierarchy will be looking at the situation come January as to what they need to help them to push on and the manager will sit down with players who are not getting game time. You don't want unhappy players around the football club, if they're not getting game time and you're not going to be able to guarantee them game time, maybe it's better to move them on, free their wages up and bring in the players who can help you get to where you want to get to."