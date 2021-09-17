Sunderland make key backroom staff appointment

Phil Jevons, pictured during his playing days. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Jevons has joined from Everton, where he had been an integral part of the U18 coaching group.

The position has been vacant on Wearside since the departure of Andrew Taylor, who left in the opening weeks of the campaign to take up the role of Loans Manager at Leeds United.

Jevons played alongside Head Coach Lee Johnson at both Yeovil Town and Bristol City.

Johnson has outlined the role Jevons will take on a day-to-day basis at the Academy of Light, identifying the role as a crucial one in managing the cohesion between the senior group and the academy sides.

"Phil has joined us and signed a contract as first-team coach," Johnson said.

"It's a really important role, and one that has been vacant since Andrew Taylor left.

"We've got a number of important roles, particularly with that age group of 16-25. The academy guys do a great job and we're really well connected, which has obviously been enhanced by having Michael Proctor up with us.

"Lewis and Elliott Dickman are working really hard as well in the academy and we want to make sure we continue that bond, and have real clarity through those key age groups.

"The first-team coach role is split between a matchday and trying to find something different there.

"Phil comes in having been a forward back in the day and having scored goals at this type of level, and we want to build those scenarios where we can exploit an opponent.

"On a unit level you've got Phil who was a striker, I was a midfielder and Jamie was a defender.

"Then there's the organisation side of it, and ensuring that those 16-25 year old category players never feel left out and continue their development.

"It goes through me in the end but it's important someone has that focus and that's a big part of the role."

Head of coaching Stuart English said: “We believe his skillset and experience will not only add immediate value to our first-team set-up, but throughout our wider footballing operation.