Sunderland man Callum Styles has been handed an international call-up.

The Barnsley loanees plays his international football for Hungary and has been selected ahead of the break following Sunderland's game against QPR on Saturday. The Black Cats return to action after the break against Cardiff City on March 29.

Although born in England, Styles was also eligible to play international football for Hungary through his grandparents and has made 18 appearances for their national side so far during his career. Hungary will play friendly matches against Turkey and Kosovo during the break.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery to remove his appendix before completing his switch to Wearside on an initial loan deal from Barnsley in January - with a club option for Sunderland to make the deal permanent this summer.

When asked about how his move to Sunderland came about, Styles explained after the Black Cats' loss to Swansea City: "It’s been around for a few windows and the old manager (Tony) Mowbray wanted me in, then Michael Beale wanted me in. It just came around in January and I thought to play at the highest level I can, and for a big team like this, I’d love to do it. Obviously, I didn’t expect to have the operation, that came out of nowhere, but we got it over the line which is the main thing."

Asked if he feared the move wouldn't happen, the midfielder replied: “As soon as I found out I had to have an operation I just thought that’s me done for kind of the season. I didn’t know much about it. The surgeon said six to eight weeks I’d be back and I’m back in four weeks."

On how he felt when he thought the move to Sunderland wouldn't go through, Styles said: "It was gutting, especially with a team like Sunderland, but it ended up going through which is the main thing. I’m buzzing to be here and am just excited to be with this team."