Sunderland miss out on striker target to Championship rivals

Sunderland had been keen to bring the 24-year-old back to Wearside after a superb campaign last time out, scoring 13 goals from 27 appearances despite some injury issues.

Hopes for a move had been boosted by the fact that the Welshman was entering the final year of his contract at Everton, but he has instead moved on loan.

Broadhead harbours serious aspirations of representing Wales at the World Cup, and would have faced significant competition for game time at Sunderland after Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms made impressive starts to their campaign.

Nathan Broadhead has joined Wigan Athletic on loan

After completing the move, Broadhead said: “I’m very excited for the challenge ahead and I’m buzzing to be here.

“It’s a good environment and it [the loan move] makes sense for myself. The manager persuaded me to come here so I’m looking forward to it.

“I like to think that I’m a flair player and I’m quick. I can score headers, as well as being able to score with both feet. Hopefully I can score many goals for Wigan.

“It’s a massive challenge to prove myself in the Championship and I’m looking forward to it.

"I’m looking forward to getting my fitness up now and getting game time, as playing games is massive for your fitness.

“I think the team has a good team spirit looking in from the outside, so I’m looking forward to getting to know the lads and joining in with that.”