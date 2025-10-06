Sunderland have made a strong start to their Premier League campaign despite losing to Manchester United

Former Sunderland striker Djibril Cissé says he expects the club to achieve survival this season and has been impressed with their recruitment this summer.

Despite a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, the Black Cats have made a strong start to the campaign and taken eleven points form their first seven Premier League fixtures. Cissé, who played for the club on loan during the 2008/09 season, says that the passion of the club's support is key to helping recruit top-level players.

"Of course they can survive, and they will," Cissé told The Echo via Poker Strategy.

"Because there's experienced players, big players and young talent. Young talent like [Simon] Adingra, they'll show up through the season. Yes, I think that Sunderland are going to do well this season. Sunderland is a Premier League club and it deserves to be there, and they've shown they have the ambition now to progress.

"I knew about the coach from France. I was confident about his job, about what he can achieve with Sunderland. It paid off on the pitch and the club got promoted.

"Even in the Premier League, we can see good things from them so far, good performances and good players. The club has shown that it's attractive to good players. You don't attract players like Xhaka, Adingra, Mukiele, if you're not a good club. I think it's a good thing and it's only the start of an era.

"I wasn't surprised they were able to sign these players. It's the Premier League and you attract players like this. Sunderland have history in the Premier League, great players played in Sunderland. When the club is after you, you're looking at the background, you're looking at what the club achieved. Sometimes you see big players come here and then after, you look at he fans.

"When you hear the fans and when you watch games and you see how dedicated and how much the fans love the club, home and away, you have to love the club. That's exactly what happened to me. For me, and Roy Keane of course made the difference, but the club was, for me it's really important to the fan base. The fans are really important for me and it's exactly what I wanted. It's a great club for that. In terms of fans, it's really one of the best."

The Sunderland player Djibril Cissé expects to be crucial this season

While Adingra has so far had a frustrating start to his Sunderland career, Djibril Cissé says he has no doubt that he will make crucial contributions.

"He's a really, really talented player," he said.

"He showed it at AFCON with Ivory Coast. He's really, really talented and for me it's just a matter of time for him to adapt to the fans, to the stadium, to his teammates. He's a really, really talented player."