Sunderland have confirmed another significant contract extension

Sunderland have been handed a further contract boost on the eve of the new season after Luke O’Nien agreed a new contract at the club.

O’Nien’s current deal had been due to expire next summer, though the club did have an option to extend for a further season. They have instead opted to reward the long-serving and hugely popular player with a new and improved deal, which runs until the summer of 2027. Sunderland again have the option to extend for a further season.

The new contract is a big show of faith in O’Nien ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League, and underline that is expected to play an important part both and off the pitch. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the deal was both a reward for his efforts and reaffirmation of the role he is expected to play in the months and years ahead.

“Luke has been integral to our progress throughout the last four years, both on and off the field,” Speakman said.

“His passion for Sunderland is clear and infectious, and there are many reasons why he is so highly regarded by our supporters and staff, and his team-mates. This contract extension is recognition of his contribution to date, whilst reaffirming our expectations moving forward. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with him and now look forward to building the next stage of our shared journey.”

O’Nien is currently injured as he recovers from the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the opening stages of the play-off final at Wembley, but is expected to be back in action in September.

Luke O’Nien reacts to his new Sunderland contract

O’Nien said there was nowhere else in the world he would rather be and insisted he is now ready to take on the challenge of the Premier League.

“This is another huge honour for me,” O’Nien said.

“I’ve had the pleasure of being part of a side that has achieved two promotions, and there are so many other memories to recall. I’m so happy to be given the chance to create more by extending my stay. Everyone knows how much pride I hold in representing this Club. Our journey to the Premier League is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life, but the hard work doesn’t stop, and I can’t wait to take on this new challenge. I can’t thank the city and the Club enough for the way they’ve embraced me and my family. This has been our home for many years, and there is no other place in the world that we want to be.”

O’Nien is currently the club’s longest-serving player, and now holds the record for number of appearances made at the Stadium of Light.