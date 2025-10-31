Sunderland’s festive schedule has finally been confirmed by the Premier League

Sunderland’s festive fixture schedule has been confirmed, with all four of their games moved for TV coverage.

The changes start with Leeds United’s visit to the Stadium of Light, which has been pushed back to Sunday December 28th. The game will now kick off at 2pm, and will be broadcast on Sky Sports. As a result of that change, Sunderland’s midweek fixture against Manchester City has now been pushed back another 24 hours. Sunderland will now face Thomas Frank’s side on New Year’s Day (Thursday), with an 8pm kick off. That game will also be broadcast on Sky Sports.

The trip to Spurs the following weekend has then been pushed back 24 hours as well, and will now take place on Sunday 4th January. That game remains a 3pm kick off, and will be broadcast on Sky Sports. Finally, the trip back to London to face Brentford in the following midweek also moves back 24 hours. That will now be played on Wednesday January 6th, and will kick off at 8pm. That game will also be broadcast on Sky Sports. Sunderland’s festive schedule begins with a trip to Brighton on Saturday December 20th, a game that had already been confirmed as a 3pm kick off.

The Premier League have released a statement in conjuction with the announcement of the fixture changes, acknowledging that there will be just one game on Boxing Day (Manchester United v Newcastle United).

The statement reads: “Amendments for Premier League fixtures in Matchweeks 18, 19 and 20 in December 2025 and January 2026 have been announced, following selections for live TV coverage in the UK.

“The Premier League would like to acknowledge the circumstances that have led to a reduced number of matches on Boxing Day this season – impacting an important tradition in English football. There are now several challenges to Premier League fixture scheduling rooted in the expansion of European club competitions – which led to a revision of our domestic calendar ahead of last season, including changes to the FA Cup. This ultimately left the Premier League as a 33-weekend competition – fewer than previous seasons, despite being a 380-match competition since 1995.

“With fewer weekends to work with, the League is bound by how the calendar falls. The League can give an assurance that next season there will be more Premier League matches on Boxing Day – as the date falls on a Saturday. As with previous years, and in keeping with our commitment to clubs, special arrangements have been made to allow more time between games played across the festive period. This will allow greater time for players to recover with the rest periods between rounds 18, 19 and 20 being increased to ensure that no club plays within 60 hours of another match.”

Régis Le Bris has meanwhile confirmed that Omar Alderete and Simon Adingra are in conention to return to the matchday squad when Sunderland face Everton this weekend.

Alderete was absent for the first time this season at Stamford Bridge having suffered a concussion in the 2-0 win over Wolves a week previous, while Adingra was left out as a precaution having experienced some muscle tightness in the build up to the game.

Both have trained in the build up to Everton’s visit, however, and should retake their places in the squad.

“He’s getting better, trained normally with the squad this morning, he’s on the way,” Le Bris said of Alderete.

“He is still a doubt for Everton because he is in the concussion protocols, but we hope that he will be out of them tomorrow [on Saturday]. Simon Adingra missed the Chelsea game because he had a small hamstring injury, but it was not serious. He missed one weekend but he is available.”

Le Bris also revealed that Dan Neil has been recovering from a minor concussion suffered in training, but that he is expected to be available to face Everton on Monday night.

