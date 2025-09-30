Sunderland sit fifth in the early Premier League table after an impressive start to the campaign

Former Sunderland defender and England legend Steph Houghton has praised the club's start to the Premier League season and in particular the player's willingness to defend their box.

Régis Le Bris's side have taken eleven points from their first six Premier League fixtures, impressing again in the 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last Saturday. They have only conceded four goals so far this season, a record bettered only by Crystal Palace and Arsenal and matched only by Spurs. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Houghton said Régis Le Bris's side had been 'super impressive'.

"To go to Forest and win 1-0, and yeah of course they're defending for their lives but I actually love the fact that that they're loving that," Houghton said.

"That they're accepting that maybe we're not always going to be able to play the football that we want to play away from home but we're going to try and make sure that we take three points back to the Stadium of Light. Régis Le Bris has brought in quality players, maybe not a lot of Premier League experience apart from Granit Xhaka who has been unbelievable in that holding midfield role. The energy, fight and aggression as a Sunderland fan has been unbelievable to see. I don't think anyone could have dreamt of the start that we've had.

"You look at Robin Roefs in goal, people wouldn't have heard of him but he's come in and played unbelievably well again on Saturday. Mukiele at the back, he's been a brick wall who will put his head on anything. Energy in midfield... We've been good at what we've done and hopefully a lot more to come."

BBC Sport pundit names three Sunderland players in Premier League team of the week

BBC Sport pundit and former Watford striker Troy Deeney has praised Sunderland's 'unbelievable' defensive performance at Nottingham Forest and named three players in his Premier League team of the week.

Sunderland won 1-0 at the City Ground thanks to a first-half header from Omar Alderete, and the Paraguay defender joins team mates Robin Roefs and Granit Xhaka in winning praise from the former Premier League striker. Deeney says the Black Cats will go 'from strength to strength' as a result of their win, in which they had to soak up a lot of pressure at times.

On goalkeeper Roefs, Deeney said: "The reason Sunderland ended up getting a win at Nottingham Forest was because of him. He made about seven top saves in the game - very good. When he came in there were a lot of question marks around dropping Anthony Patterson who had gone through the leagues with them. Roefs has been solid since he's been in the Premier League."

On Alderete, he added: "That back six had an unbelievable game. They dug in, they ground out a win and it just goes to show, especially for new teams coming up, it doesn't matter how you win. You've just got to get the win and get it done. I thought Alderete was exquisite."

Deeney also praised captain for driving the team forward: "Proper captain's performance. Granit Xhaka has gone in there from Bayer Leverkusen. He is learning, he is holding this group together, holding them all accountable, driving them forward. It was a real dogged performance and he was at the heart of it. That Sunderland win was huge. Away from home against Forest and they got absolutely peppered but just dug in and they will go from strength to strength."