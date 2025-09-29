Sunderland continued their very impressive start to the Premier League season against Nottingham Forest

Chris Rigg has praised Sunderland's new arrivals for buying into the team culture after another impressive Premier League win on Saturday.

The Black Cats beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 to secure their first away win of the campaign, thanks to a first-half header from Omar Alderete. Régis Le Bris's side had to come through a lot of pressure to win in a game where the hosts dominated possession, and Rigg believes that demonstrates how the team have been able to build on last season's impressive spirit.

"Definitely [we're delighted], I think the lads deserve a pat on the back for their performance," Rigg said.

"I think we stuck at it and we were so resilient throughout the game, especially the last 10, where we were under pressure a bit. I think the lads were very good. I think our morals have stayed the same since last season. Obviously a lot of new players have come in, but the morals stay the same around the dressing room. You don't play for Sunderland if you don't want to run, so I think that was a great performance to show that. I think this toughest league in the world. The intensity is crazy and I think you can see the numbers, the running and stuff, it's only getting higher and higher. I think we're doing really well to match that coming into the season."

The Nottingham Forest game marked Rigg's second Premier League start, as the 18-year-old overcame the frustration of having to be substituted in the first half against Aston Villa following Reinildo's red card. Rigg believes there is a lot more to come in terms of his own performances as the season develops but is putting the team's encouraging progress first.

"I think every boy dreams of that [Premier League football] when they're growing up," Rigg said.

"It's another milestone hit for me.I was really proud to play today. Obviously, not the performance that I wanted for myself, but I think I can just only improve on that and get better. If I sat there and sulked after last week, I don't think the lads would have that. We got a very important point with Wilson at the end of the game and I was buzzing, to be honest. I played my part and obviously I had to come off. That's just football, that's just how it works. I was just buzzing for the lads because they did exceptionally well that game and the game today."

Rigg committed his long-term future to the club earlier this summer, extending his contract until 2030. The midfielder again had interest from top-tier clubs but insists it was an easy decision to stay on Wearside.

"No, that was very easy for me and that's all I wanted to do, play in a Sunderland shirt," Rigg said.

"I think I've done that a lot last season and that's why I wanted to stay to get more opportunities like today. So I think that was just an easy decision for me."

Granit Xhaka reacts to Sunderland's win over Nottingham Forest

Granit Xhaka was named man of the match for his brilliant display in the 1-0 win, and praised his team mates for their application in his interview with Sky Sports after the game.

"I came here for the project, they wanted me to bring my leadership and experience to the team," Xhaka said.

"I'm trying day by day, week by week, to show the guys the professionalism you need for this level. They make my life easier. They run, they fight, the mentality this team has is unbelievable. It's still early and there's a lot more to come but I'm very happy to be here at this football club."