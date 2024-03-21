Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have moved to secure the futures of four of their brightest young stars.

The Echo recently learned that highly-rated goalkeeper Dan Cameron has been offered a professional contract at Sunderland alongside Academy of Light teammates Tom Lavery, Luke Bell and Jenson Jones.

18-year-old Cameron is a player who is highly thought of by staff members at Sunderland. The 6’5’’ goalkeeper has been with the Black Cats since the under-10 age group and trained with the club’s first team last summer.

Bell, a centre-back, is another top prospect at the Academy of Light and has made 11 appearances in the under-18 Premier League so far this season. Bell, 17, joined Sunderland in 2014 at the age of eight and has also featured for the under-21s, playing above his age group.

Lavery, 18, also joined Sunderland as a youngster. The full-back has also featured for Sunderland’s under-21 side this season and scored a goal and an assist on his debut against Aston Villa. Lavery has also played for the under-18s in the Premier League and throughout the club’s FA Youth Cup campaign.

Jones, 17, has been with Sunderland since the age of six having joined the club in 2012 and has featured through the age groups alongside Cameron, Bell and Lavery. Jones, who plays as a full-back, has featured in the Premier League 2 for the under-21s and in the under-18 equivalent alongside the FA Youth Cup.

Barring any last-minute problems, the four players are expected to sign professional deals at Sunderland having each been offered contracts after progressing well at the Academy of Light. Transfer interest from other clubs could, in theory, scupper Sunderland’s plans but that is thought to be unlikely as things stand.