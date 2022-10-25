The Everton loanee hasn’t played a competitive match for over a month and missed seven Championship fixtures with ligament damage in his toe.

Simms has been stepping up his recovery at the Academy of Light and could return to the squad for Saturday’s match at Luton.

When asked about Simms last week, Mowbray said: "He's been on the grass in his boots for a week now, but in a controlled environment with the physios.

Ellis Simms training at the Stadium of Light.

"The uncontrolled stuff, when he's just joining in with the players and he's not being careful with his twisting and turning or anything, starts Monday.

"That'll be the final test for him and if he overcomes that he should potentially be available for the trip to Luton - that's the trip that we should be aiming for I think.

"We've spoken a lot with Ellis and player welfare will always be at the forefront. We need him back but the right thing to do is to go through with the processes. If he gets through a full week of training then he could be ready to make the bench or even a start knowing that he won't then complete 90 minutes.

"But we won't take risks - we have a long way to go this season and we need Ellis to be fit for most of it."

Patrick Roberts wasn’t involved in the training session after missing Saturday’s defeat at Burnley with a knock.