Sunderland owner has this message for supporters after impressive Championship start

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has thanked Sunderland fans ahead of the international break on Instagram

By James Copley
Monday, 19th September 2022, 8:55 am

The Black Cats have done well so far this campaign since promotion from League One and currently sit in fifth position following Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Watford and last Wednesday’s 3-0 win away to Reading.

And Sunderland’s chairman and majority stakeholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has thanked fans for their support.

On Instagram, he said: “Thank you to all for your support this season! We are looking forward to playing at home again after the break!”

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (l) shares a joke during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
