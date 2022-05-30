The talk online has suggested that Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven could soon be set to relinquish their shares following the club’s promotion to the Championship.

Former Black Cats chairman Donald sold 41 per cent of the club to new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus last year, while still maintaining a 34 per cent share.

Methven continues to own five per cent, while Juan Sartori holds the remaining 20 per cent.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Anthony Patterson of Sunderland celebrates the 2nd goal during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

However, over the weekend talk suggested that the sale of Methven and Donald’s shares were imminent with Sky Sports providing an update.

Posting on Twitter, Sky Sports presenter and Sunderland fan Tom White said:

@tomwhitemedia: “Regarding the rumours that Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven have sold their shares in Sunderland, it’s my information that talks are at an advanced stage with one group, but there is still a long way to go.”

Patterson to be offered new deal

According to The Sun, Sunderland stopper Anothiny Patterson is set to be offered fresh terms at the Academy of Light.

The 22-year-old has risen through the ranks at the Academy of Light and has cemented himself as first choice under Alex Neil since the head coach’s arrival last February.

Patterson helped the Wearsiders win at Wembley in the League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers with an important save against Sam Vokes and is now set to be rewarded with a new deal.

Luke O’Nien’s message to Sunderland fans

Sunderland man Luke O’Nien has penned an emotional message to Sunderland fans on social media following the win against Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

Luke O’Nien started at Wembley against his former club and turned in a battling display to help Sunderland over the line in front of nearly 50,000 fans in London

Posting on his Twitter account, O’Nien explained: “This picture couldn’t sum up what promotion meant with this great club!

“Losing 2 times at Wembley. Surgery. 3 years falling short of promotion.

“3 years of weight was lifted in that moment the full-time whistle went.