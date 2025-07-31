Pedro Ribeiro is reportedly nearing an exit on Wearside

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland assistant coach Pedro Ribeiro is set to leave the club to focus his attention on becoming a head coach in his native Portugal, according to reports.

The 39-year-old arrived on Wearside partway through last season, and was in the dugout alongside Regis Le Bris as the Black Cats sealed a long-awaited return to the Premier League in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to his move to England, Ribeiro had worked as a head coach at various clubs, starting at Gil Vicente in 2017/18, before enjoying stints at B SAD, Penafiel, Académico Viseu, and Leixões.

What has been said about Pedro Ribeiro’s future at Sunderland?

And according to an update from Maisfutebol, as shared by tvi Noticias, Ribeiro now “intends to return to focusing on his career as a head coach, being available to accept new challenges in Portugal”.

It is suggested that his future is already decided, and that an official announcement from Sunderland will be made in the near future.

At this stage, it is unclear as to how the Black Cats will address Ribeiro’s absence should his departure be confirmed, but the club did make a number of appointments to Le Bris’ backroom staff earlier in the summer. Luciano Vulcano joined the club as assistant head coach, while Isidre Ramón Madir arrived as an assistant coach, and Neil Cutler was brought in to work alongside the first team goalkeeping contingent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What was said about Pedro Ribeiro at the time of his appointment at Sunderland?

Speaking in October of last year, Ribeiro said: “I’m privileged to be part of one of the most historical and progressive football clubs in English football. It’s a real honour and I’m grateful for the trust placed in me. I’ll do my best to contribute and to support our players, as we all work to achieve Sunderland’s long-term goals.”

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We are delighted to welcome Pedro to Sunderland. We’ve been diligent and patient in identifying the right candidate for this role to ensure we build on the excellent progress we are making. Pedro has an impressive set of experiences. He can use these to provide an alternative perspective, but importantly he is aligned to our values and playing identity. We wish him the best of luck and look forward to helping him settle into his new role.”

Sunderland AFC Coaching Structure – 2025-26

At the time of writing, Sundelrand’s coaching structure is as follows:

Head Coach: Regis Le Bris

Assistant Coaches: Luciano Vulcano, Michael Proctor, Pedro Ribeiro, Isidre Ramón Madir

Goalkeeping Coach: Neil Cutler

Defensive Unit & Player Development: Alessandro Barcherini

Strength & Rehab Coach: Keith McGrath

Head of Coaching: Stuart English

Head of Academy: Robin Nicholls

Academy Coaches: Matt Craddock, Nathan Thomas, Jonjo Dickman, Graeme Murty, Fin Lynch, Jordan Moore, Mark Prudhoe