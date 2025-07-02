Sunderland will get their pre-season schedule underway with a double-header against non-league neighbours Gateshead and South Shields next weekend.

Sunderland will provide the ‘perfect’ pre-season opposition for National League North neighbours South Shields when the two sides meet at the 1st Cloud Arena next weekend.

As has become tradition in recent seasons, the Black Cats will get their pre-season schedule underway with a double-header against non-league opposition as they send two separate squads to face South Shields and Gateshead in the same afternoon. However, unlike in previous years, a trip to face the Mariners will form the second part of an intriguing opening to Sunderland’s pre-season campaign.

Action from South Shields v Sunderland in July 2023 (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

The fixture will be of the upmost importance for their hosts as it marks South Shields first game under new manager Ian Watson after he was named as successor to former Sunderland and Newcastle United academy coach Elliott Dickman earlier this summer. The former Darlington and Blyth Spartans left-back has spent time working as a first-team coach and assistant manager at Gateshead, Carlisle United and MK Dons but will step into the lead role in the dugout for the first time in his career when his side kickstart their preparations for his first season in charge with a home game against the Black Cats.

Watson is relishing the opportunity to see his players in action against Sunderland and he believes the momentum gained by the Black Cats promotion and their exciting activity in the transfer market means the fixture can provide ideal preparation for both sides.

The Mariners boss: “It couldn’t be a more perfect pre-season friendly for us with the momentum that Sunderland have got. I was at the Coventry game, the home leg of the semi-final and it’s the best atmosphere I’ve ever been involved in and the momentum of the whole place, with the signings they’re making, it looks like they are going into the Premier League looking to make an impact, to stay there and have an impact up there.

“From my point of view, with it being my first season as a head coach and my first season with South Shields, Sunderland are providing us with the perfect opposition for our first pre-season friendly and it is our aim to make sure we are the perfect opposition for a big season for them as well.”

Reunion

South Shields have signed Sunderland youngster Caden Kelly (photo South Shields FC) | South Shields FC

The meeting with South Shields means former Sunderland youngster Caden Kelly could get a quickfire reunion with his old club after he joined the Mariners last month. The attacking midfielder actually featured for the Black Cats in the same fixture last summer as he came off the bench to replace Chris Rigg with half an hour remaining of what would be a 5-0 win for Regis Le Bris’ side.

Watson is relishing the opportunity to work with the former Black Cats academy player as he looks to build on an impressive loan spell with Darlington last season.

After completing a deal for Kelly, the Mariners boss said: “Caden is a player who brings something different to the game. He’s the type of player our supporters will love to watch and someone we can’t wait to work with.”