The Sunderland and England youth goalkeeper is expected to leave this summer on loan

Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young is close to moving to an EFL club on loan.

The England youth international spent the back half of last campaign in the National League with Darlington. Young impressed under Steve Watson as The Quakers managed to stave off the threat of relegation with the player cementing himself as number one despite his inexperience.

The 17-year-old returned to Sunderland this summer and is expected to head out on loan once again with a step up to an EFL club preferred. Notts County had shown serious interest in Young before their eventual capture of former Black Cats number two Alex Bass earlier this summer.

Young was left out of Régis Le Bris’ squads to face South Shields and Gateshead on the opening day of pre-season last Saturday with trialist Blondy Nna Noukeu and Anthony Patterson preferred. However, it is understood Young’s omission was due to a move to an EFL club being close to completion.

League Two club Salford City have been mentioned as potential frontrunners, with other fourth-tier clubs also interested. First-choice Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is not expected to leave this summer despite interest from some Premier League clubs, though that situation could change as the window goes on.

The Black Cats have signed Simon Moore to provide cover and competition to Patterson during the 2024-25 season with Nna Noukeu potentially coming in as third-choice should Sunderland choose to sign the former Stoke City man. Loans could also follow for highly-rated young stoppers Dan Cameron and Adam Richardson in the coming weeks and months.