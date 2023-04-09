The 15-year-old – who has made three appearances in the FA Cup this season, becoming the club’s youngest-ever outfield player against Shrewsbury Town – confirmed the news on his Instagram account after returning to the North East following England duty.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray said earlier this week that he could well hand a start to Sunderland's exciting academy talents with Rigg and fellow youngster Tom Watson thought to be in contention.

However, that plan for Rigg has now been scrapped after the Hebburn-born midfielder took to Instagram to confirm he will miss the rest of the campaign due to injury but vowed to come back stronger.

Rigg adds to Mowbray’s extensive injury list currently with first-team players Ross Stewart, Niall Huggins, Aji Alese, Chris Rigg, Dan Ballard, Elliot Embleton, Jewison Bennette and Corry Evans all currently missing.