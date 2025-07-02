Sunderland player transfer values compared amid Reinildo, Sadiki and Petrovic talk

Sunderland are reportedly set for further summer spending after being linked with big money moves for a goalkeeper and a midfielder.

Sunderland’s summer transfer market business has burst into life in recent days after the Black Cats were linked with a number of big money moves ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The move for the four-times capped DR Congo international has been met with overwhelming positivity by pundits across Europe after he impressed since joining the Jupiler League club from Anderlecht during the summer of 2023. Should the move be completed as expected, Sadiki could form part of an exciting new-look midfield with fellow summer addition Diarra as the Black Cats look to re-establish themselves back in the Premier League after a seven-year absence.

With Sunderland supporters still buzzing with news of the reported agreement, there was further breaking transfer news after a number of outlets reported the Black Cats has submitted an enquiry for Chelsea and Serbia goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who has now returned to Stamford Bridge after spending a successful season on loan at Ligue 1 club Strasbourg.

But with two new signings already completed and a further three believed to be in the works, how would the transfer value of Sunderland’s new boys and their possible new additions compare to the players they could share a dressing room with at the Stadium of Light? We take a look with the help of the transfer experts at TransferMarkt.

Sunderland player values according to TransferMarkt

Sunderland fans and players celebrate at Wembley during the play-off final win against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans celebrate at Wembley during the play-off final win against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

€20.00m - Chris Rigg, Habib Diarra, Djordje Petrovic* €18.00m - Enzo Le Fee €14.00m - Anthony Patterson €12.00m - Wilson Isidor, Trai Hume, Eliezer Mayenda, Noah Sidiki* €8.00m - Dan Ballard, Dennis Cirkin €7.50m - Dan Neil €7.00m - Pierre Ekwah €6.00m - Romaine Mundle €5.00m - Patrick Roberts, Reinildo Mandava* €2.50m - Timothee Pembele, Abdoullah Ba €2.20m - Alan Browne €2.00m - Jenson Seelt, Leo Hjelde €1.50m - Luke O’Nien, Adil Aouchiche €1.00m - Nazariy Rusyn, Aji Alese, Nectarios Triantis, Ahmed Abdullahi €0.90m - Ian Poveda €0.80m - Niall Huggins €0.70m - Milan Aleksic €0.50m - Hemir €0.40m - Jay Matete €0.275m - Matty Young €0.175m - Joe Anderson €0.15m - Simon Moore, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Harrison Jones

*Not yet officially a Sunderland player