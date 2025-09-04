A former Academy of Light star has enjoyed an impressive start to life with National League North neighbours South Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland youngster Caden Kelly is aiming to make the most of the solid grounding he was given at the Academy of Light as he embarks on a senior career with non-league neighbours South Shields.

The former Manchester City academy midfielder joined Sunderland in 2020 and became a regular feature within the Black Cats youth setup alongside the likes of Harrison Jones, Tommy Watson and Zak Johnson. There were glimpses of what could have been for Kelly as he made the briefest of first-team appearances as a substitute in a Carabao Cup defeat against Sheffield Wednesday in October 2022 a year after a senior debut came in a Papa Johns Trophy win against Manchester United Under-21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields winger Caden Kelly (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Kelly spent time on loan at National League North club Darlington during last season and made a more permanent move into the second tier of the non-league game when he joined South Shields during the summer when his Sunderland contract came to an end.

Kelly’s new side have made a fine start to the season with six wins and one draw in their opening seven games and will head into Saturday’s visit to Southport sat at the top of the National League North table. After scoring his first Mariners goal straight from a corner kick in Tuesday’s win against Radcliffe, Kelly reflected on the impact key staff at the Academy of Light have made during the early years of his career.

He told The Echo: “I owe the academy and the coaches there a lot. “I learnt everything I know about the men’s game, how to cope with situations, how to improve and work hard, that all came from the academy. They improved me in and out of possession, they helped me grow as a person away from the pitch because sometimes that may have gone wrong. They got me on the right track and pushed me.

Improve

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo South Shields FC) | South Shields FC

Kelly was one of a whole host of new signings at South Shields following the appointment of former Carlisle United and Gateshead assistant manager Ian Watson as permanent successor to Elliott Dickman at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Black Cats starlet has now been joined by current Academy of Light prospects Oli Bainbridge and Rhys Walsh after their agreed to join the Mariners on loan over the first month of what already appears to be a promising season. Kelly described the decision to join South Shields as ‘a no-brainer’ and believes all of the club’s new arrivals will consider their own moves to become part of Watson’s new look squad in a similar manner.

He said: “I am loving it. The way the gaffer has got us playing, it suits my game down to the ground so I am really enjoying it. Last year, with Darlington, it was different but this style of play fit me and my game and that can only be good for me and can only help me improve and hopefully get into the next level. I just want to play as many minutes as possible, get as many goals and assists as possible and help the team in any possible way I can.

“You look at the lads that have come into the squad, all of the new lads, it shows the pull that the gaffer has got and it’s a no-brainer for lads to come here. We are allowed to just express ourselves and play as a player, that’s all you want really.”