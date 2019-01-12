Sunderland ready to move for Scottish striker if Will Grigg deal collapses - reports

Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Reading striker Marc McNulty.

The Scot netted 28 times for Coventry City last season as the Sky Blues won promotion to League One, earning McNulty a £1.2million move to Reading in the summer.

But the striker has struggled to recreate such form at the Madjeski Stadium, having netted just once for new employers.

Reports suggest that the 26-year-old is part of a group of players who have been ordered to train away from the Royals' first team squad - and could be allowed to leave during the winter window.

And the Mirror claim that Jack Ross is eyeing up McNulty as he continues to search for attacking recruits.

Will Grigg remains the club's top target, but the report suggests that Ross is 'ready to move' for the Reading man if a deal with Wigan cannot be agreed.

The report goes on to suggest that the Black Cats hierarchy believe that the Scot could represent better value for money than Grigg - whom Latics boss Paul Cook is keen to keep.

Ross has made securing a striker his top priority for the rest of the transfer window, feeling extra depth is required ahead of the season run-in.

"Probably in terms of the identification of areas of the park we need to strengthen in, defensively was one and in the attacking areas was the other," he admitted.

"The reality is that this season, in the main, we've played without an out-and-out striker.

"Charlie's return has helped us but even know you could probably make an argument that only Charlie and Josh are recognised strikers.

"The others are forward-going players, equally as comfortable in a wide area as behind the striker.

"I do feel that for the rest of the season we need another striker in that area of the pitch."