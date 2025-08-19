Sunderland boss makes Granit Xhaka captaincy admission and reveals Dan Neil message

Granit Xhaka has already made a big impression behind the scenes at Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says just ten minutes on the grass convinced him that Granit Xhaka would be the right choice as Sunderland captain for the upcoming campaign.

Sunderland stunned both their own fans and neutrals with their ambitious swoop for the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, who took the armband for his debut against Real Betis and was officially appointed club captain ahead of the 3-0 win over West Ham United on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of that game, Le Bris said the move was an 'easy decision' not just for him but to everyone around the club. Though Dan Neil was team captain last season, the Sunderland head coach insists that Xhaka's arrival represents a big opportunity for the youngster to learn and grow.

"It's really natural, first of all because of his level as a footballer on the grass," Le Bris said.

"Also his experience, leadership, understanding of the game. I think it's really easy, just after ten minutes on the pitch to feel that he would be our captain, really easy. For the players, the squad, the coach, everyone around the pitch. For Dan, it's an opportunity to grow because he's still really young, just 23, and he has the potential to become a Premier League player. But you have to feel the gap between the previous level and the new one. So for as a club, and for me as a manager, and for the players, this is a new challenge and opportunity to grow. This is the case for Dan as well."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Régis Le Bris reveals his pre-season message to Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xhaka's arrival, combined with Neil entering the last year of his current contract, had led to some speculation over the midfielder's future at the club. That was in part quashed when it was revealed last week that he had rejected provisional interest from the UK and Spain to push for his place on Wearside, though there has as of yet been no resolution on his contract situation.

Le Bris confirmed that his conversations with Neil of late have been positive, and that he feels the 23-year-old is in a positive space ahead of the new season.

"We have had many conversations," Le Bris said.

"It's a big shift and a natural shift, I think. We don't have to have a big player with this player or another player, because it is the case that everyone is challenged by this next step in the journey. It's more a positive I think. In our mind it shouldn't be 'I lost my position' but it might just be for one week, two week. Or it might be two months, three months. You have to be ready to be competitive and to go through different challenges for the squad. It's the case for Dan but also for other players. I think they are ready for the right."

Your next Sunderland read: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher issue Sunderland survival prediction