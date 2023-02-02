Stewart will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury.

The striker was stretchered off during the Black Cats’ FA Cup match at Fulham and will now undergo surgery next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that Stewart's scan had only shown a partial tear, meaning the forward could be ready to return for pre-season.

Sunderland fans.

Still, it leaves Tony Mowbray’s side with just one recognised striker, Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt, for the final 18 league games of the campaign.

Joe Gelhardt will be unavailable for next week’s replay against Fulham at the Stadium of Light, as the 20-year-old represented Leeds earlier in the competition and is therefore cup-tied.

Premier League striker linked with Sunderland

Meanwhile, Sunderland tried to bring Brighton striker Julio Enciso in on deadline day – according to reports.

It was a disappointing end to Sunderland’s transfer window with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey failing to bring a striker in on deadline day.