Sunderland's League One rivals Peterborough sign ex-Newcastle United defender

Sunderland's League One rivals Peterborough have completed the signing of Sebastien Bassong until the end of January.

The 32-year-old centre-back has been without a club after being released by Norwich back in May 2017.

Bassong has played in England since signing for Newcastle in 2008, before joining Tottenham a year later.

He has also played for Wolves and Watford and internationally for Cameroon.

Ryan Tafazolli and Ryan Bennett have been the regular defensive partnership for Posh this campaign, but Bassong should add competition for places.

Taking to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, Bassong said: "When you have an unexpected break and come back into business it's like you've got a second youth," he said.

"It felt like an eternity, but luckily for me I saw it through and now here I am and I'm happy.

"I could've gone abroad, really far, to a very sexy destination, but at some point I thought that it wasn't a good decision to sign for those clubs."