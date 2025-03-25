A whole host of Sunderland players have come to the fore as the Black Cats continue to push for promotion into the Premier League.

The likes of Trai Hume, Anthony Patterson, Dennis Cirkin and Dan Neil were already established as key parts of the side when Regis Le Bris was named as permanent successor to Michael Beale last summer. However, the emergence of academy graduate Chris Rigg, the signing of Wilson Isidor and Jobe Bellingham’s impressive consistency means there is a solid foundation to the bid to end the club’s eight-year absence from the Premier League.

As it stands, Le Bris’ side sit in fourth place in the Championship table as the former Lorient head coach has relied on a core of key players throughout a campaign that has surpassed many people’s expectations. But which Sunderland players have featured most under Le Bris? We take a look at the minutes played by all 29 Black Cats stars that have featured this season with the help of stats provided by the FBRef website.

1 . Nectarios Triantis SAFC minutes played during 2024/25 season: 1 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Harrison Jones SAFC minutes played during 2024/25 season: 1 Photo: Chris Fryatt Photo Sales

3 . Jenson Seelt SAFC minutes played during 2024/25 season: 22 | Frank Reid Photo Sales