All 29 players used by Sunderland this season as 5 Regis Le Bris favourites emerge

By Mark Carruthers
Published 25th Mar 2025, 20:00 BST

Regis Le Bris has relied on some players more than others as Sunderland push for promotion into the Premier League this season.

A whole host of Sunderland players have come to the fore as the Black Cats continue to push for promotion into the Premier League.

The likes of Trai Hume, Anthony Patterson, Dennis Cirkin and Dan Neil were already established as key parts of the side when Regis Le Bris was named as permanent successor to Michael Beale last summer. However, the emergence of academy graduate Chris Rigg, the signing of Wilson Isidor and Jobe Bellingham’s impressive consistency means there is a solid foundation to the bid to end the club’s eight-year absence from the Premier League.

As it stands, Le Bris’ side sit in fourth place in the Championship table as the former Lorient head coach has relied on a core of key players throughout a campaign that has surpassed many people’s expectations. But which Sunderland players have featured most under Le Bris? We take a look at the minutes played by all 29 Black Cats stars that have featured this season with the help of stats provided by the FBRef website.

SAFC minutes played during 2024/25 season: 1

1. Nectarios Triantis

SAFC minutes played during 2024/25 season: 1 Photo: Frank Reid

SAFC minutes played during 2024/25 season: 1

2. Harrison Jones

SAFC minutes played during 2024/25 season: 1 Photo: Chris Fryatt

SAFC minutes played during 2024/25 season: 22

3. Jenson Seelt

SAFC minutes played during 2024/25 season: 22 | Frank Reid

SAFC minutes played during 2024/25 season: 72

4. Nazariy Rusyn

SAFC minutes played during 2024/25 season: 72 | Getty Images

