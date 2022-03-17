Sunderland vs Rotherham. Picture by FRANK REID

The match was scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 26 at the Stadium of Light but was postponed due to international call-ups.

It’s now been agreed the contest will be played at 7.45pm on Tuesday 26 April, four days before Sunderland’s trip to Morecambe on the final day of the season.

The match will take place three days after the Black Cats’ home game against Cambridge.

Both Sunderland and Rotherham have eight league games remaining, yet finding a new date for the fixture was more challenging due to the Millers’ run to the final of the Papa John’s Trophy, which will be played at the start of April.

Paul Warne’s side are top of League One and could have the chance to secure automatic promotion when they travel to Wearside.

