Venus is a long-term colleague of Tony Mowbray and the pair will link up again on Wearside.

Martin Canning’s departure to join Alex Neil at Stoke City has created a vacancy that will be quickly filled.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Mark has been up and we're just in the final admin stages of that, as it's obviously been very busy over the last few days.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

“We've always said that the head coach should have someone with them that understands them.

“We expect Mark to join us officially over the next 28 hours.”

Venus and Mowbray will work with existing senior coaching staff Mike Dodds, Michael Proctor and Alessandro Barcherini.