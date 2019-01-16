Sunderland set to receive intriguing bid for Josh Maja - reports

Sunderland striker Josh Maja is reportedly attracting interest from Celtic, who are preparing an intriguing bid for the striker.

The 20-year-old is yet to pen a new contract at the Stadium of Light and was advised to turn down the terms offered to him by the Black Cats a fortnight ago.

That decision has put speculation regarding the striker's future into overdrive, with a host of clubs thought to be keen on a move for the 15-goal youngster.

Premier League sides Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace have all been credited with an interest in Maja, who could leave the Black Cats with minimal obstacles once his contract expires in the summer.

And fresh reports from the Scottish Sun claim that Celtic are preparing a swap deal for Maja as they eye a move for the prolific frontman.

They report that Brendan Rodgers' side are prepared to offer either defender Jack Hendry or winger Lewis Morgan - both of whom have been linked with the Black Cats - as makeweight's in a deal to bring Maja to Parkhead.

Morgan and Lewis would only move on loan to Wearside as part of the deal, according to the report.

While Sunderland have been linked with the duo, Jack Ross confirmed last week that he would be moving for neither during the winter window - but didn't rule out a future move.

"There has been no communication with Brendan," he admitted.

"He’s somebody that obviously I know well and he was very supportive of me when I was managing in Scotland.

"There’s been no communication between the clubs.

"Naturally with Lewis, obviously that link is easier to make because I’ve worked with him.

"He’s a young man that I forged a really close relationship with and he’s someone that I am desperate to keep progressing his career.

"There may come a time in the future where I would love to work with a player of his ilk again and his quality but certainly for the moment, those two players aren’t ones that we have any communication with."

Meanwhile, the Northern Echo report that Maja is set to snub domestic interest and head abroad in the summer.

They claim that the youngster will remain at the Stadium of Light until the end of the current season and then is set to move to Germany.