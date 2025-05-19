Sunderland and Sheff Utd stars named amongst Championship's most prolific players ahead of Wembley - gallery

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 19th May 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 10:43 BST

Sunderland and Sheffield United players are named in the top ten most clinical Championship players this season.

There are just five days to go until Sunderland and Sheffield United walk out at Wembley in this season’s Championship play-off final.

In a game regularly billed as one of the most lucrative in world football, the fine margins can count and ensuring you take any chance that comes your way will be essential as both clubs look to secure a return to the Premier League.

Sunderland are far from the highest goalscorers in the Championship after their tally of 58 goals was bettered by Norwich City, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough, all of whom finished outside of the play-off places. That is not to say the Black Cats haven’t been clinical in their bid to end their eight-year absence from the Premier League - and that is why Sunderland are represented in a list of the top ten most clinical players in the Championship this season.

Goals: 18 | xG: 9.9 | xG differential: 8.1

1. Josh Brownhill - Burnley

Goals: 18 | xG: 9.9 | xG differential: 8.1 | Alex Livesey/Getty Images Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Goals: 12 | xG: 7.2 | xG differential: 4.8

2. Callum Robinson - Cardiff City

Goals: 12 | xG: 7.2 | xG differential: 4.8 | Getty Images

Goals: 10 | xG: 5.5 | xG differential: 4.5

3. Mustapha Bundu - Plymouth Argyle

Goals: 10 | xG: 5.5 | xG differential: 4.5 | Getty Images

Goals: 7 | xG: 2.6 | xG differential: 4.4

4. Alex Mowatt - West Bromwich Albion

Goals: 7 | xG: 2.6 | xG differential: 4.4 | Getty Images

