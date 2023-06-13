Sunderland have been linked with Fulham's Neeskens Kebano ahead of the summer transfer window opening tomorrow.

Africafootunited claims that the Black Cats are interested in the 31-year-old Congo international midfielder who will see his current contract at the Premier League club expire this summer.

The report states that Sunderland have made "proposals to recruit" Kebano during the upcoming transfer window after he made just 17 appearances in the Premier League for Fulham last season.

Kebano started his career at French giants Paris Saint-Germain, stints with Caen, Charleroi and Genk followed before moving to Fulham back in 2016.

The player has two Championship promotions on his CV with the London club and enjoyed a stint on loan at North East rivals Middlesbrough during the 2020-21 season, where he featured 18 times for the Teessiders.