Sunderland sign Tottenham Hotspur defender on three-year deal

Dennis Cirkin has signed a three-year deal at Sunderland. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Cirkin has signed after the clubs agreed a deal for an undisclosed fee.

The left-back is highly regarded within the game and this signing is a major coup for the Black Cats, who have been looking to bolster their options at full-back this summer.

The 19-year-old is the club’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window, following Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle.

He is in line to make his debut against MK Dons on Saturday when Sunderland return to League One action.

Cirkin said: “I’m delighted to be here.

"As soon as I got interest from Sunderland, it was a no-brainer – the fans, the stadium, the history – and I just thought the club was perfect for me.

"I feel like the head coach has a very good track record with young players and I feel like this is a place that I can progress and develop in my career.”

Lee Johnson added: “To get a player of Dennis’ quality at 19 speaks wonders in terms of what we’re trying to do because he is a top talent and he’s very highly regarded within the game.

"We have been really happy with the signings we have made so far and we will bank this one, but we will continue our work quietly and efficiently to try and get a couple more over the line.”

Born in Ireland, Cirkin moved to London at the age of three and he quickly rose through the ranks at Tottenham.

He was first named in their senior squad aged just 17 and will now look to cement a place in the Sunderland side pushing for promotion.

Denver Hume’s future at Sunderland remains up in the air.

The academy product has been offered a new deal but is yet to commit his future to the Black Cats.

Hume has been recovering from injury and using the Academy of Light this summer on his road back to fitness.