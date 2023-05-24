Luke O'Nien has stated that he believed promotion to the Premier League was "possible" this season - and issued a rallying call for the next campaign.

The Black Cats finished sixth in the Championship before losing to Luton Town over two legs in the play-off semi-finals to miss out on the chance to play at Wembley once more.

O'Nien enjoyed another stellar season on Wearside, making 43 appearances in the league and featuring a variety of positions, which has once again endeared him to Sunderland fans.

On Twitter, O'Nien stated he believed Sunderland could have gone all the way: "Reflecting last few days, I'm dead proud of this club, team & staff for giving me a season where I believed The Prem was possible!