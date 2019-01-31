Sunderland step up striker hunt as Sam Winnall and Tom Eaves emerge as key men

Sunderland are still hoping they will bring in a new striker before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

The Black Cats have been working their way through a number of targets today as they look to add much-needed firepower to Jack Ross' squad.

Having been rebuffed in their efforts to sign Wigan Athletic man Will Grigg and Doncaster striker John Marquis, as well as reports suggesting failed bids for Leyton Orient striker Josh Koroma and Plymouth Argyle's Freddie Ladapo, fans are getting concerned that a deal may not be done before the window closes.

However, the Black Cats are now believed to be in talks with Sheffield United over Sam Winnall. The 28-year-old forward has played just four times for the Owls this season after recovering from injury, and is believed to be available for loan.

Winnall has an excellent League One record, scoring 21 goals in his last campaign there as Barnsley stormed to promotion.

New Wednesday boss Steve Bruce revealed earlier today that there could be a late outgoing from Hillsborough.

"There might be one boiling," he said. "I'll find out more in a couple of hours."

Gillingham frontman Tom Eaves is still being linked with Sunderland, with the 15-goal League One goalscorer out of contract in the summer. Gillingham signed Graham Burke from Preston earlier today, potentially paving the way for Eaves' exit.

Sunderland have also been linked with a renewed interest in former Cheltenham striker Mo Eisa, who they chased in the summer before losing out to Bristol City. However, a loan move for Bournemouth youngster Sam Surridge has been scuppered after the Cherries put the block on the player leaving Dean Court.