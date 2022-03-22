Sunderland striker celebrates first international call-up
Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has been called into the Scotland squad for the first time.
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 1:16 pm
The Sunderland striker has been in good form after replacing Charlie Wyke and has scored 22 goals in League One.
And Stewart has been rewarded with the call into the squad to face Poland at Hampden on Thursday, before coming up against one of Austria or Wales next midweek.
The striker was not called up initially by Clarke but injuries to Kevin Nisbet and Lyndon Dykes see him now in.
Stewart, 25, signed for Sunderland last year after impressing with Ross County.