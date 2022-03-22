Sunderland striker celebrates first international call-up

The Sunderland striker has been in good form after replacing Charlie Wyke and has scored 22 goals in League One.

And Stewart has been rewarded with the call into the squad to face Poland at Hampden on Thursday, before coming up against one of Austria or Wales next midweek.

The striker was not called up initially by Clarke but injuries to Kevin Nisbet and Lyndon Dykes see him now in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.