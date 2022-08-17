Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town, Lincoln City and Harrogate Town are among the clubs monitoring the situation with Diamond.

Diamond trained with the first-team group throughout pre-season but played regularly in an unfamiliar striking role, and missed out on the matchday squad for the first two league games of Sunderland’s season.

Fleetwood Town are interested in signing the 22-year-old on loan as they bid to make a significant improvement under new manager Scott Brown.

Sunderland forward Jack Diamond. PA picture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What has the Fleetwood Town boss said about boosting his squad?

Asked last week whether he was looking to make further signings, Brown told the Blackpool Gazette: “We’ll just wait and see what happens.

“You’re always looking to strengthen your squad and the chairman’s (Andy Pilley) been fantastic with us since coming in, so we’ll just wait and see how far I can push that as well.”

What is the Sunderland stance?

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil has previously said that the decision on whether Diamond goes out on loan – or permanently - will be guided in part by what incoming business Sunderland do before the window closes.

Diamond played in an unfamiliar striking role in the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday recently.

“Jack played the other night and we've still got a few weeks left of the window,” Neil said.

“What we want to make sure with the lads is that if they're not going to get as much game time here as they need for their development, we'll look to get them out on loan.

“But at the moment no decision has been made on that.”

Harrogate Town among the clubs keen

Harrogate Town had been keen to bring back Diamond after his two successful loans there, but boss Simon Weaver said it was unlikely.

“I would say Jack Diamond coming back is unlikely now, but we really did try,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser earlier this season.

"With regard to the loan, they've said to us that they want to see the lad tested at League One level now that they have gone up to the Championship.”

Lincoln City interest in Diamond

Lincoln City are “hoping” to sign Sunderland attacker Jack Diamond during the transfer window – according to D3D4 Football.

However, The Imps will face competition from League One rivals Fleetwood Town for the 22-year-old Gateshead-born attacker.

Diamond has not featured in the Championship for Sunderland yet this season but started as a number nine as Alex Neil’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Sheffield Wednesday.

It is thought that Sunderland would have to bring reinforcements in to sanction Diamond’s loan move this summer.

Sunderland have enjoyed a strong start back in the Championship and face Sheffield United away on Wednesday evening.

They then travel to Stoke City on Saturday, Alex Neil’s side looking to build on the dramatic 2-2 draw with QPR at the Stadium of Light last weekend.