Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland return to Championship action at Hull City in Sunday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Connolly looks set to make his Sunderland debut at Hull City on Sunday after again impressing for the U21s on Tuesday night.

Connolly scored a brace and completed 72 minutes at Huddersfield Town in the Premier League Cup as Sunderland ran out 3-2 winners. The Ireland international scored on his first appearance in red-and-white for the U21s last week and his integration has so far gone exactly to plan. Connolly’s impressive fitness levels had earned him a place on the bench for the draw with Leeds United ahead of schedule, and Le Bris made clear that with a little more match sharpness he would be ready to go this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was on the bench [for the Leeds game], and we thought that maybe by being there, he could be useful for the team,” Le Bris said ahead of the international break.

“But it was too high risk [to bring him on] because he probably needs to play for 45 minutes with the Under-21s. Then after that, maybe 60 minutes or 65 in the next game.”

Tommy Watson was again on the scoresheet in the win as he continues his exceptional campaign in the U21s, further strengthening his case for more minutes in the senior side over the busy schedule ahead. Abdoullah Ba also played 90 minutes in the game as he bids to force his way back into Le Bris’s plans. Unlike Ba, Adil Aouchiche was not involved in the squad.

U21s boss Graeme Murty said: “He’s been really good with the group and to work with. He’s really good at making sure he’s vocal and communicates with the young players. He leads by example, gives them advice but he’s also not shy about getting after people if they’re below the standard, and that’s good. He’s a very, very good finisher and we see that in training as well. He was disappointed to come off, he supposed to come off at 60 and ended up coming off at 70 - he wanted to stay on. It’s brilliant for us and a great example for the young players.”