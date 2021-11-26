Sunderland suffer major injury blow ahead of Cambridge clash with winger ruled out for three months
Sunderland have been rocked by an injury blow to Aiden McGeady with the winger facing up to three months out with a knee injury.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 11:04 am
Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson confirmed the news at his press conference this morning ahead of the trip to Cambridge United.
Sunderland have several injury doubts ahead of the game.
And McGeady is the latest, with the club confirming he faces between eight to 12 weeks out.
Sunderland head into the game at Cambridge on the back of the disappointing 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury.