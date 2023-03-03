News you can trust since 1849
Sunderland suffer striker injury blow as games moved for TV coverage

Sunderland host Stoke City this weekend, here are the latest news headlines.

By Richard Mennear
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Injury blow for young striker

Sunderland striker Max Thompson is set for another spell on the sidelines after suffering a second injury setback this season.

The 21-year-old joined the Black Cats from Burnley in the summer and has scored five goals in nine league appearances for Sunderland’s under-21s side.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.
Thompson did return to action in January after being sidelined with an ankle injury, but is now recovering from a further setback after missing recent matches against Derby and Aston Villa.

The striker posted a picture of himself on Twitter in a hospital bed with the captain: ‘Will be back stronger and fitter’

When asked about Thompson’s absence after the Derby match last month, Sunderland Under-21s boss Graeme Murty told the Echo: “Max has had a recurrence of an ankle challenge so we are trying to make sure that we manage that situation.”

TV games chosen

Two of Sunderland’s upcoming Championship fixtures have been rescheduled after being selected for live television coverage.

The Black Cats’ trip to league leaders Burnley has been brought forward to be played on Friday March 31, with the game at Turf Moor set to kick off at 8pm.

Sunderland’s home match against Hull on Friday, April 7 has also been moved but will still take place on the same day at the later time of 5:30pm.

