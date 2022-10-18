The arrival of Nicholls – who joins from Southampton following a seven-year tenure at St Mary’s – completes the staffing structure at the Academy of Light.

At Southampton he previously held the roles of head of academy operations and assistant academy manager.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “The role of Academy Manager is fundamental to our day-to-day operations, but more importantly it provides the strategic leadership required for ongoing and lasting success.

Sunderland's Academy of Light.

"Robin has excellent experience in several roles within an environment that has a proven track record in nurturing young talent, so we are delighted to have attracted someone of his calibre to Sunderland AFC.

"His arrival completes our Academy staffing structure and now we look forward to supporting him and the wider team in further developing our youth programme.”

Last week Sunderland appointed Adam Asghar as Under-18 lead coach.

Asghar began his coaching career at Motherwell and he has also worked for Dundee United as their Senior Academy Head Coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also worked with the Scottish FA.

Experienced Asghar – only 28 – has also worked overseeing Head of Youth programmes in the USA.

Sunderland’s head of coaching, Stuart English said: “Adam is a bright young coach and we’re delighted he’s part of our Academy set-up.

"His CV at such a young age speaks for itself and his passion and energy to be a part of our programme really excited us.

Advertisement Hide Ad