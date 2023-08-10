Sunderland take ex-Blackpool youngster on trial alongside former Chelsea man

Sunderland have taken former Blackpool defender Bobby Bjork on trial during the summer, The Echo understands.

The defender played as Sunderland's under-21s defeated Huddersfield Town earlier this week. Bjork, 18, can play at centre-back and right-back and departed Bloomfield Road this summer after his scholarship deal came to an end.

Former Chelsea youngster Silko Thomas scored twice and assisted for Sunderland's under-21 side against their Huddersfield counterparts on Monday evening - and started alongside Bjork.

Thomas and Bjork were both listed as trialists on Sunderland's teamsheet for the evening but both started the game for Graeme Murty's youth team.

Two weeks ago, Thomas was pictured playing for Sunderland's under-21 side against King's Lynn Town, again on trial, in a game in which he scored.

The 19-year-old was released by Chelsea at the end of the season having represented the club at under-18, under-19, under-21 and under-23 levels during his stay at Stamford Bridge.