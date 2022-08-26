Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And there are fresh reports this morning that Sunderland and Brighton have agreed a loan deal for defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

Paul van Hecke played 90 minutes for Brighton during the Seagulls’ 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Forest Green on Wednesday – yet there is still a strong chance the defender will leave the Amex Stadium on loan.

Brighton boss Graham Potter made 11 changes from the team which beat West Ham in their last Premier League match, with his side having an average age of 22.

Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton & Hove Albion passes the ball under pressure. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images).

After impressing on loan at Blackburn last season, van Hecke has one year left on his contract at Brighton. He could sign a new deal before heading out on loan.

Sunderland are looking to sign a defender and attacking reinforcements prior to September 1 deadline.

What has the Brighton manager said?

Before the match, Potter spoke about the possibility of younger players leaving on loan before the end of the transfer window.

"Ultimately that is the decision we have to make,” said Potter. “It is influenced a little bit by the player and the player's career.

"At the same time we need to go, 'Okay, what are the chances of him playing regularly with us and taking those steps that we need him to take?'

"If he has got a really good option to go and play that is also beneficial for him and to us in the medium-long term, so that is the decision."

What’s the latest with PSG youngster Edouard Michut?

Sunderland have been linked with an audacious swoop for PSG youngster Edouard Michut – with fresh details emerging of the reported negotiations taking place.

Respected transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week the Black Cats have opened talks with the French giants but face significant competition from right across the continent.

The 19-year-old has already made six Ligue 1 appearances, including five last season as PSG won the title.

Posting an update on Friday morning, Romano tweeted: “Paris Saint-Germain have rejected new proposal from Sunderland for Édouard Michut, still no agreement in place. #PSG