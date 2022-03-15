Former Preston North End goalkeeping coach Jonathan Gould could be set for a move to the North East.

Gould previously worked under Alex Neil when the pair were at Deepdale together.

Neil was in fact the man who brought Gould to Preston back in August 2019.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 5: Jonathan Gould of Preston North End in action during the Coca Cola Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Preston North End at the JJB Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Sun, however, state that Sunderland head coach Neil wants to work with Gould again.

Neil has already brought in former Martin Canning as his assistant at the Academy of Light.

Gould, 53, has experience of working in the North East having previously been local rivals Middlesbrough.

During an extensive playing career, Gould turned out for West Brom, Coventry City, Celtic, Preston and Bristol City.

Ex-Sunderland player David Preece was appointed as the club’s first-team goalkeeping coach back in August under Lee Johnson.