Sunderland team news revealed ahead of Fleetwood Town Stadium of Light clash

Pritchard went off during the goalless draw with Charlton Athletic. He is out of the visit of Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening but Alex Neil hopes it isn’t as serious as initially feared.

Pritchard was having a scan on Monday.

Neil told the club website: “Immediately, Alex will not be available for the short term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Pritchard.

“We will get more news on the scan this evening and I don’t think it’s as bad as first feared because the swelling isn’t as bad as we expected, so hopefully that’s a good sign,” he added.

Pritchard has proved a big player since Neil took charge and Sunderland will be hoping he will available soon for some key games in the promotion race.