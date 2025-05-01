Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland will contest a Championship play-off semi-final second leg at the Stadium of Light on May 13th.

Sunderland have already sold more than 11,000 tickets for their Championship play-off semi-final home leg, the club have confirmed.

The Black Cats are guaranteed a fourth-place finish, and a spot in next month’s play-offs, heading into Saturday’s final day showdown with QPR, but it still remains to be seen who they will face in a bid to secure a spot at Wembley.

Mathematically, Bristol City, Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, and Middlesbrough could all still finish fifth, but regardless, it is now confirmed that the Black Cats will contest their first leg away from home on May 9th, with a return fixture at the Stadium of Light scheduled for May 13th. Both matches will kick off at 8pm BST.

What is the current situation with Sunderland's ticket sales for Championship play-off semi-finals?

Tickets for the second leg went on sale to season ticket holders on Tuesday, with their seats reserved until 5pm on Tuesday May 6th. At that stage all seats will be released for general sale, with a new pricing structure introduced. On Wednesday, the club then confirmed that they had sold some 11,474 tickets for the home contest already.

As with season tickets, the price of tickets in this initial phase of sales is tiered depending on location within the ground. Adult tickets range from £29 to £34, with the usual concessions then in place. Supporters have been advised that, after purchase, their ticket for the second leg will be added to their existing season card whether it be digital or physical. Tickets can be purchased either online or via the ticket office which is open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Tickets details for next week’s away leg next week will be released in due course once it becomes apparent who Sunderland will be facing in the play-offs.

Sunderland step up play-off preparations

Prior to Saturday afternoon’s final regular league fixture against QPR, Sunderland have jetted out to Portugal to take part in a warm weather training camp aimed at preparing Regis Le Bris’ squad for next month’s pivotal bid for promotion.

The Black Cats have lost their last four Championship fixtures but the head coach says the camp will allow the club to focus on the task ahead. He said: “We are in a situation where it will almost be like a pre-season camp. We will live together, spend time together - it's very important. It's not a reward, it's preparation - this is really clear. We'll train properly, we'll have meetings to prepare the next games. We will have a vacation [later in the summer], this is not that. It is preparation."

