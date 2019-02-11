Sunderland 'Til I Die: Jack Ross opens up on starring in series two of the Netflix documentary

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has opened up on the 'different' challenge of having a camera crew document his working life.

After predecessors Simon Grayson and Chris Coleman played a starring role in series one of Netflix hit 'Sunderland 'Til I Die', Ross is expected to feature prominently in season two of the documentary - which is being filmed during the 2018/19 campaign.

The initial series of the show - which has proved a hit on the streaming service - chronicled the club's relegation to the third tier of English football and the subsequent takeover of the club by Stewart Donald.

Sunderland fans will be hoping for a happier ending in season two, with promotion and a trip to Wembley still on the cards.

And Ross is happy to embrace the camera crews surrounding the club during the campaign - but admits there are certain elements of the club that we wishes to keep private.

"Having a television crew as part of your everyday life is different," he admitted, speaking to the Daily Mail.

"We're all used to club media and coverage from television but that constant presence... I doubt I will ever work again in these circumstances.

"I have probably learned to make peace with it.

"I try to be helpful and communicative while remaining protective of the things I think are important to keep in-house."

His potential starring role came as something of a shock to Ross, too.

For while he spent time negotiating a move to the Stadium of Light from St Mirren, it wasn't until his first day on Wearside that he learned he would be filmed for the Netflix series.

And while his preference would be to operate without the cameras, Ross is appreciative of the content produced by production company Fulwell 73.

"It was dropped into the conversation on my first day," he revealed.

"It was like: 'Oh, that crew is from Fulwell and they are filming a series for Netflix'.

"I'm not critical of Stewart because there was so much going on. He'd only just had EFL approval for the takeover when I was appointed.

"So we then had those conversations. The club knows that my preference was always "no" but that's simply because I wanted to concentrate on the football.

"My job will be judged on success on the park, not how I come across on a television programme.

"Fulwell 73 are very good at what they do, they put together very good television. I've watched the series and tried to do so as a neutral. I found it really interesting.

"The two things I'm pleased about are that it gives a real flavour of the people at the club, how genuine they are, how hard they work and how that extends to the fan base.

"And the way it is shot shows that there are some beautiful parts here in the north east/Sunderland area."