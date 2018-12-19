Sunderland 'Til I Die: The 12 ambitious deals Martin Bain missed out on revealed in Netflix documentary

During a recruitment meeting in episode two, the Black Cats' scouting team present Martin Bain with a list of potential loan deals from Premier League clubs - with some exciting names included. However, Bain was only able to secure an agreement for one of the targets, Liverpool's Ovie Ejaria, to join the club as made the move in January. So who did Sunderland miss out on at the start of last season? Click through the pages below to see the loan targets Bain ultimately missed out on:

1. Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) The versatile midfielder has started to see some first team opportunities at Arsenal, but was eyed by Sunderland last season.

2. Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) A more experienced head, Gosling's lack of regular game time with the Cherries made him a loan target for Sunderland - despite his previous links with rivals Newcastle United.

3. Emerson Hyndman (Bournemouth) The American attacking midfielder could have provided a much-needed creative spark, but instead proved to be a squad player at the Vitality Stadium. He has since joined Hibernian on loan.

4. Ashley Westwood (Burnley) Another experienced head, Westwood's knowledge of the Championship could have proved a valuable asset. But again, a deal for the Burnley midfielder could not be completed.

