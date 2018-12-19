Sunderland 'Til I Die: The 12 ambitious deals Martin Bain missed out on revealed in Netflix documentary
Sunderland's transfer failings have been laid bare in Netflix series 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' - and these are some of the high-profile transfers the Black Cats missed out on.
During a recruitment meeting in episode two, the Black Cats' scouting team present Martin Bain with a list of potential loan deals from Premier League clubs - with some exciting names included. However, Bain was only able to secure an agreement for one of the targets, Liverpool's Ovie Ejaria, to join the club as made the move in January. So who did Sunderland miss out on at the start of last season? Click through the pages below to see the loan targets Bain ultimately missed out on:
1. Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)
The versatile midfielder has started to see some first team opportunities at Arsenal, but was eyed by Sunderland last season.