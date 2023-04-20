News you can trust since 1849
Sunderland to be backed by stunning support at West Brom and Preston North End

Sunderland have sold out both of their away allocations ahead of the play-off run-in.

By James Copley
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:19 BST

Tony Mowbray’s side head to West Brom on Sunday 23 April before travelling to Preston North End on Monday 8 May with the Black Cats in with an outside chance of making the play-offs.

And the club have confirmed that just over 2,000 supporters are heading to The Hawthorns, with nearly 6,000 departing for Deepdale meaning almost 8,000 Black Cats fans will hit the road for the final two away games of the season.

Sunderland fans at Cardiff CitySunderland fans at Cardiff City
