Sunderland beat Millwall 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has opened up on the recent injury concern that forced him to return to Wearside early during the international break.

The full-back was the Black Cats’ match-winner against Millwall on Saturday afternoon, lashing home an emphatic first-half volley to hand his side all three points in a 1-0 victory. A defensive injury crisis had forced head coach Regis Le Bris into a shuffling of his back line against the Lions, with Hume moved over the left-back to deputise for the absent Dennis Cirkin, while Alan Browne filled in on the right side.

And despite playing out of position - as well as a fitness scare of his own earlier in the week - Hume produced an influential display to help secure all three points at the Stadium of Light.

What did Sunderland defender Trai Hume say about his recent injury?

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Hume said: “It's just been there for probably around a month now. It's just been niggling away. I've just been trying my best to manage it basically and that's why I missed the second game against Sweden when we were international. I had to come back and get some work done on it. It felt alright the day I had the work done. It's obviously helped so hopefully I can just keep going and hopefully not have any more pain.”

What did Trai Hume say about his winning goal against Millwall?

Hume’s first half strike proved to be the difference against Millwall, with the Northern Ireland international putting the finishing touch to a well-worked corner routine involving Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle.

Reflecting on his decisive contribution, he said: “I think I said after that that I probably could have more this season based off the chances I had. I wouldn't say I'm fully critical of myself, but I expect high standards of myself and I know I probably could have had more. I was lucky enough that the chance today was easy enough just to put it in the net.

“We worked on it yesterday in the training ground and it's obviously down to Pat's delivery, the main point of it. He put it right in the perfect area for me and all I had to do was place it in the net. [It was] definitely down to [coach Michael] Proctor. He analysed obviously. I've seen the weakness in it and thankfully we were able to go in there and do it.”

What did Trai Hume say about playing at left-back?

Addressing his enforced change of position, Hume said: “It's definitely a wee bit different. Obviously the fundamentals are the same. But obviously being right-footed, it's hard to open up on your left foot and play down the line. So you have to adapt a wee bit. But I'm fine playing either side and I'm comfortable doing it. I'm just happy enough to play where I need to play.”

Hume also revealed that his family were in attendance to see him score on Saturday afternoon. He added: “Mum and dad, auntie and uncle, all four of them are up there. I'm glad to score in front of them. I'm pretty sure they'll be happy. [They don’t get to Sunderland] very often. They obviously try their best. I've got two little brothers and a little sister at home that they've got to babysit and raise. It's definitely difficult, but whenever they do come over, it's good. I spend a lot of time with them as much as I can. Like I said, it's good to get the three points and score in front of them.”