Sunderland transfer news: Brighton manager reveals major Deniz Undav update

Undav joined the Seagulls from Belgian side Union Saint Gilloise last January but has struggled to make an impact on the south coast. With just eight Premier League appearances to his name this season, totalling 94 minutes of action, the 26-year-old could be allowed to leave the Amex Stadium on a temporary basis this month - although he did find the net in his last appearance for Brighton in their FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough earlier this month.

A number of clubs are interested including West Brom, Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall with Sunderland also linked with a loan move.

Sunderland have been linked with signing Brighton striker Deniz Undav this window (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland have seen their forward options depleted this month following Ellis Simms’ recall by Everton, leaving Ross Stewart as Tony Mowbray’s only recognised senior centre-forward.

De Zerbi – when asked if the striker was part of his plans this season – told reporters: "There is the possibility for him to change team because he’s not playing a lot, but [Deniz] Undav is an important player for us.

"He’s not playing a lot of games because [Evan] Ferguson played well, he scored goals, [Danny] Welbeck is an important player, [Adam] Lallana is a teacher on the pitch for us."