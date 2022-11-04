The Black Cats defeated Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Wednesday night after goals from former Terrier Alex Pritchard and Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo handed Tony Mowbray’s men the win.

Sunderland will face Cardiff City next up in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. However, the Wearsiders have been linked with defender Anthony Glennon in the build-up to the game.

The 22-year-old currently plays for Grimsby Town in League Two after coming through Liverpool’s academy system. Glennon also spent time with Burnley after leaving Merseyside.

Anthony Glennon of Grimsby Town.

A report from Football Insider states that Sunderland alongside Championship rivals Hull City and League One team Sheffield Wednesday are interested in a deal for Glennon following his impressive form for Grimsby this season.

The left-back has chipped in four assists and scored one goal over the course of 15 games so far this campaign. Sunderland have had injuries in the left-back department in recent times.

Aji Alese, who deputised for first-choice left-back Dennis Cirkin during the ex-Tottenham player’s injury, is out until after the World Cup, whilst Niall Huggins has been absent for some time.

Cirkin, who also plays left centre-back for Sunderland, has been linked with a return to White Hart Lane following his own impressive form since joining Sunderland in the summer of 2021.

